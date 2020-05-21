Despite having denounced Bobi Wine’s People Power camp and warmly welcomed to NRM, renown blogger Ashburg Kato maintained that he will never apologize to Bebe Cool and the whole Gagamel International Crew for the battles they had.

Ashburg Kato spoke about not thinking of reconciling with Bebe Cool and the Gagamel Crew after he was questioned if this was the right time to mend their relationship.

I will not apologize to Bebe Cool and the Gagamel International Crew for the fights and verbal exchanges that we held simply because I didn’t join NRM to work for any of them but President Museveni. Ashburg Katto

He went ahead to reveal that the only person he was willing to apologize to was President Museveni, which he did and was forgiven.

Ashburg furthermore bragged how he is a big fish who was fished from the People Power camp and is now a great asset to the NRM ruling govermnet.

When asked if he was going to burn his People Power beret, he quickly refuted the claims and rather bragged of how he is going to pin it in his new office that he is going to be offered.

'The movement has moles who are being paid', Blogger Ashburg Kato makes shocking revelations as to why he dumped People Power.

