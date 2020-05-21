Ykee Benda to perform during COVID-19 ‘Hope For Africa Concert’

Mpaka Records and Film production boss Ykee Benda is warming up towards staging a thrilling performance at the biggest continental COVID-19 ‘Hope For Africa Concert’ that is set to happen on 31st May 2020.

The concert that will be mostly dominated by Nigerian acts is organized by MultiChoice Africa partnering with One Africa Music Fest and One Africa Global Foundation.

The concert will be live on 49 Television channels across Africa on DSTV and Go Tv and also live on One Africa Music Fest Facebook page and YouTube.

The proceeds from the concert will be used in efforts of supporting the vulnerable and less privileged people and eradication of the Coronavirus currently plaguing Africa and the rest of the world.

The lineup of music stars who will be entertaining music lovers include; Ykee Benda, Wizkid, Diamond Platnumz, Burna Boy, Cabo Snoop, Jah Prayzah, Akothee, 2face, Banky W, Waje, Praiz .

Congrats Ykee Benda

Read Also: Ykee Benda ventures in video production, reveals Mpaka Films is open