Ykee Benda ventures in video production, reveals ‘Mpaka Films’ is open

Singer Wycliffe Tugume alias Ykee Benda, has also taken his music business skills to a whole new level after he revealed that his Mpaka Films video production company is now open.

The Muna Kampala hit singer opened up on the progress of his new video production company while in an interview on NBS TV as he explained how he already started landing advert deals.

Ykee Benda went ahead to joke with MC Kats by cheekily requesting him to visit his video production company whenever his wife Fille was ready to shoot a new music video.

He also stressed how Dre Cali’s new music video featuring Lydia Jazmine Onanagiza, was shot by his company.

Actually my video production company started and it is called Mpaka Films. If your wife (Fille) is ready to shoot any music video you can give me business because we are open for now. The first video that was shot from Mpaka Films is Dre Cali and Lydia Jazmine’s song titled ‘Onanagiza’. The other thing, I am now doing video adverts for different companies that you watch on TV running like Movit and more two are dropping soon. This is why people shouldn’t underlook someone starting up his own studio because it is business and that is why Dre Cali is not straining to shoot videos though at the moment as an artist he is not bringing in the money but hopeful that in the near future he will. I’m glad that I am currently am feeding off that because it helps a lot. Ykee Benda

VIDEO: @YkeeBenda on the progress of his new video production company. #NBSAfter5 pic.twitter.com/9WTnfuDNpv — NBS After 5 (@nbsafter5) May 19, 2020

