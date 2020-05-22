Crysto Panda names daughter, opens social media accounts for her

Having lived for just 15 days, Crysto Panda’s daughter is already beyond the 100 followers mark on Twitter and 1k on Instagram after her father opened up new social media accounts.

Like other top celebrities around the world, Herbert Kityamuweesi a.k.a Crysto Panda is ready to gather a following for his daughter even before she makes a month old on the face of the earth.

From the likes of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, Jay Z and Beyonce, to our very own Zari Hassan and Diamond Platnumz, their children come to the world with new social media accounts opened up in their names.

It is the current trend and one that seems to last long since the world is now social media-based. Several local Ugandan celebrities and even common people now open up SM accounts as soon as their newborn babies are pushed onto the earth.

The case is not any different from Crysto Panda who just named his newborn baby Aylin Danah and created social media accounts for her. She was born on 6th May 2020 at 4:05PM in Saudi Arabia.

Hey Tweeps I am New on these streets ,someone please show me around 🙏 pic.twitter.com/VyfDof1dBX — Aylin Danah (@AylinDanah) May 18, 2020 Aylin Danah on Twitter

Aylin’s mother, Siham Sultan (23), is a Saudi Arabian but has citizenship in Canada and Uganda too. She is currently still bedridden but improving in Saudi Arabia.

Crysto Panda is one of the fastest growing musicians in Uganda, currently hitting the airwaves with bangers like Kyolina Omanya, Bintwala, and Kampala Takoma.

His prime job as a presenter of NTV Uganda’s T-Nation show has also made him popular. He is one of the most adored emcees amongst the youths and teens, such a popular figure amongst school-goers.

A father now, Crysto Panda is taking up full responsibility of his daughter and can’t wait to hold her for the very first time when she steps on Ugandan soil anytime soon.

We congratulate him and his family upon the new addition.

