Ugandan singer John Kasadha, popularly known as John Blaq is in trouble after losing his YouTube and social media pages following a bitter fight with his manager who reportedly accuses the singer of eloping with his wife.

According to different blogs, John Blaq is at war with his management after he was allegedly found eloping with his manager’s wife. It is said that the two were caught red-handed in the act.

Reports claim the the Makanika singer was then involved in a physical fight with his manager and consequently, the manager decided to take over all his social media pages.

As of now, John Blaq’s Facebook and Instagram pages, plus his YouTube channel are not entirely in his control. The YouTube channel has already been changed to Black Market Records.

The profile picture on the singer’s Facebook page has as well already been replaced with Black Market Records’ (John Blaq’s former management) artwork as they await confirmation of the name change from Facebook.

It is now alleged that John Blaq is looking for another management as talks to resolve his issues with his former manager seem not to yield fruit.

John Blaq is not the first Ugandan artiste to lose their social media pages to their former record labels/management as the likes of Irene Ntale and Fille Mutoni also went through similar circumstaces.

