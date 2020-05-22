Gossip | Lifestyle

Keeping Up With Juliana Kanyomozi | Diva shares baby bump photos

Josh Ruby
ago

Even up to today, nobody is sure who the father of Juliana Kanyomozi’s child is. She has kept us guessing and while at it, she decided to drop past photos of her with the baby bump.

The guessing game continues as several Ugandans still seek to find out and confirm whether the alleged Rwandan doctor is indeed the father of Juliana’s baby who was born on 12th May 2020.

With the news having been shared across the world, different celebrities sent in their congratulatory messages to the East African music queen and the topic has since been about exposing who the hidden father of Taj is.

We’ll know who he is soon. As you wait, the songstress keeps sharing throwback photos of her when she was heavy with the child. We must say, we haven’t seen many women looking this fine under all that pregnancy stress.

Take a look at the photos below:

View this post on Instagram

#Tb @ 6 months. #Thankful

A post shared by Juliana Kanyomozi (@julianakanyomozi) on

Read Also: Ugandans play guessing game | Who is the father to Juliana Kanyomozi’s baby?

You May Also Like

John Blaq loses YouTube, Facebook and Instagram pages after ‘fight’ with manager

Sheilah Gashumba ready to work for any TV that can ‘afford’ her

Crysto Panda names daughter, opens social media accounts for her