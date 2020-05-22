Sheilah Gashumba ready to work for any TV that can ‘afford’ her

Surely, Sheilah Carol Gashumba’s time at NTV Uganda is in the past now and she is ready to get back to our screens with any television station that can afford her.

The waves are a bit calmer now after quite a storm that Sheilah Gashumba has been stirring in recent weeks following her revelation that she used to earn Shs50k per show at NTV Uganda.

Her revelation forced many other journalists to arise and reevaluate their careers. It also caused a brutal battle between the self-styled Lil Stunner and former Login presenter Robin Kisti.

Sheilah Gashumba has appeared on NBS Television a couple of times in these recent days, first on the NBS SNL show and then on NBS Uncut Sabula. This has left rumors flying about a possible move to the Kamwokya-based station.

Sheilah hasn’t ruled it out as of yet and during a TV interview, she emphasized that she is eager to get back on television. She didn’t reveal which one in particular though.

The former NTV Style Project co-host, however, hinted that she has already worked on a new TV show concept with Steve Jean (Fenon) and she is ready to sell it to any television station that will be able to afford it.

I am working on a new TV show with Steve Jean, I want to be behind the whole idea and production and once it comes to life, I want to sell it to a TV station that will be able to afford it. Sheilah Gashumba

Sheilah also made it a point that she wants to be part of the entire show and that can only mean one thing; she is ready for a mega return on television. Are you ready for her? Which TV can afford her?

