Talent Africa and Cindy Sanyu to stage Boom Party concert online

This Sunday (24th May 2020), one of Uganda’s finest live band performers Cinderella ‘Cindy’ Sanyu will be performing for her several fans in an online concert organized by Talent Africa.

This is to become the second experience of the online show with Talent Africa after she performed on the same platform earlier just as the national lockdown started.

In March, the King Herself became the only local female artiste to fill up Lugogo Cricket Oval with fans during her Boom Party concert. Her show became a major talk of town because of the numbers and production.

Cindy Sanyu performing at her Boom Party concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval in March 2020

A similar experience, dubbed #TAGBoomParty, is now to be broadcasted by Talent Africa through TAG TV. The show will start at 7:30pm on Talent Africa’s YouTube channel and official Facebook page.

Past weeks have seen several artistes perform for their fans online and Cindy Sanyu is one of the few female artistes with the most loyal fan base. Brace yourselves for a mega experience this time around.

