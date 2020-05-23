Big Music Entertainment boss Big Eye is delighted that a globally recognized music publisher Rehegoo Music Group has shown interest in his music career by revealing how they are willing to sign him.

Big Eye, born Ibrahim Mayanja, who seemed very excited about the deal opened up on through his social media pages as he shared some of the email text to his fans showing the conversation between him and the group’s representatives.

Rehegoo Music Group specialies in producing and distributing musical works via digital music stores, streaming services and sync platforms.

The Sula Indicator breakthrough singer was first contacted by Rehegoo’s Sophie Harvey who felt impressed by Big Eye’s music after listening to his Ndi Single track.

Thereafter, Mathew Kromcz also reached Big Eye thanking him for the positive response as we wait to hear what will be the outcome of the conversation.

