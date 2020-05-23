Former Team No Sleep singer Chozen Blood has cleared the air over allegations that he dumped his ex-lover to date Swangz Avenue’s singer Winnie Nwagi.

The Yitayo singer trashed the rumors while performing on Club Beatz At Home concert after the show host Martha Kay asked him to have a comment over an audio clip that went viral revealing how Nwagi bewitched him.

In his response, Chozen Blood backed Nwagi when he disclosed that the Swangz Avenue singer is very innocent and apologized to her for being dragged in matters that she is not involved in.

He went ahead to explain that the person behind the audio clip was once his client but fell out when they failed to agree on terms that she wanted Chozen Blood to abide by.

Chozen furthermore stated that the client who made the false allegations wanted to again full rights over him something that he could accept.

Read Also: Jose Chameleone, Naava Grey, Recho Rey set for Club Beatz concert this Saturday