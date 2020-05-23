Former Bobi Wine’s manager Lawrence Labeja loses newborn baby

Singer Irene Kayemba has shared sad news revealing how her manager Lawrence Labeja Cule has lost his newborn baby this morning.

The Mmere Yamutima singer and Bobi Wine’s sister disclosed the heartbreaking news through her social media pages as she sent out her heartfelt condolences to her manager’s family.

In Irene Kayemba’s letter, she wrote disclosing how death leaves a heartache that no one can heal whereas love leaves a memory no one can steal.

Below is how her letter reads;

Dear Manager Lawrence Labejja, although no words can really help to ease the loss you and your wife are bearing for the loss of your newly born baby, just know that you are very close in every thought and prayer. Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal. Extending deepest sympathy, for you in your loss. And hoping, too, that comfort and peace may come to you. I know we never lose the people we love. They live the rest of our lives with us in our hearts. May the soul of the little one Rest In Eternity!! Irene Kayemba

Rest In Peace Lawrence Labeja’s newborn baby!

