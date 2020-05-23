John Blaq gives former management 48-hours to handover his social media logins

Singer John Kasadha, better known by his stage name John Blaq, has issued his former management team with a 48-hour ultimatum to refrain from his social media accounts logins.

The development follows a letter that is making rounds on social media whereby John Blaq accuses his former management team that was headed by Mr. Kalobe Kenneth and Mr. Norman Kitti of revocation of his social media accounts rights.

Whereas it is within your knowledge that we have had a fruitful friendship from the onset of my music career as an artist to date, knowingly that you have at the same time been having control and access to my social media accounts. This letter services as a dissolution of the access you have been having to the accounts or any other accounts incidental to my dealings as an artist. I therefore implore you to refrain from any access from this date, as well as cease any dealings in regards to the same, hand over my logins within two days. John Blaq

The Makanika singer is reportedly said to have fallen out with his management team following rumors that he was nabbed pants down having an affair with one of his manager’s wife.

As a result, they got embroiled in a physical fight while other reports claim that the singer had secretly dumped his old management team and had secured services of a new management crew.

However, when we reached out to one of his former management crew members DJ VX Fasial about the claims, he promised to get back to us on Monday with full details of what exactly transpired.

