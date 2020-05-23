Nina Roz trashes pregnancy rumors and drug abuse allegations

Singer Nina Kankuda a.k.a Nina Roz came out clean about the baseless allegations that were circulating claiming how she is expecting to welcome her first child.

The Omuliro singer trashed the rumors by revealing that she has never been pregnant by claiming that whatever is being said behind her back is false before she added that all the rumors don’t hold water.

Nina Roz furthermore distanced herself from a crop of celebrities and artists who use drugs as she disclosed that she quit using drugs way back.

She also mentioned how lucky she is that for the time she used the drugs, she was never at any one time dragged to rehab because she used different drugs that some people are not even aware of.

I don’t use drugs. I won’t say that I don’t know artists that have used drugs before. I personally, I have ever. I’ve ever and this is another story that I won’t let any fan use against me and I thank God that I got another chance that I can be alive again and speak about it. I’ve used drugs that might not be that other people have used and I thanked that I’ve never been dragged to rehab at any one moment. I’ve never been pregnant and I’m not pregnant. So the pregnancy rumors were all false. Nina Roz

When asked if she is dating, Nina Roz didn’t confirm nor deny but maintained that she is happy before she told her fans not to be expectant of her giving birth very soon.

VIDEO: Nina Roz distances herself from drug abuse. #NBSUncut #NBSUpdates Posted by NBS Television on Friday, May 22, 2020

