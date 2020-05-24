Eid-El-Fitr: MTN Uganda donates foodstuffs to Muslims

MTN Uganda and the Muslim community continued to strengthen their friendship as the former gave out more foodstuff for different communities ahead of Eid-El-Fitr.

The Rt.Hon. Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga at the handover of Ramadhan packages to the Busoga Muslim Community from MTN Uganda

MTN Uganda in partnership with Salam Foundation under the supervision of the National Covid19 taskforce representatives ensured safe handovers of the alms while enforcing social distance, wearing of face masks, hand washing and sanitizing among others.

Foodstuff worth over Ugx.100million were given to feed over 4700 people through various Muslim communities, starting with the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council in Old Kampala and the Office of the Supreme Mufti in Kibuli.

Sheikh Siliman Ndirangwa, the Supreme Mufti expressed his gratitude to MTN for always remembering the Muslim communities across the country by showing them love and support as they fulfill one of the major pillars of Islam.

“I thank MTN Uganda and its partners Salam TV for reaching out to us every year and supporting us through the holy month of Ramadan,” Ndirangwa said, while receiving the alms from MTN.

David Omoding (In Black Uniform) Receives the food items donatedby MTN on behalf of the Uganda Police Force

He noted that the alms would go a long way in supporting the vulnerable members of the Muslim faith, especially during the challenging times of the Covid19 pandemic that had robbed many of an opportunity to earn.

The alms distributed included cooking oil, boxes of soap, sacks of sugar, rice, maize flour, cartons of baking flour and milk among others.

Other beneficiaries of these supplies comprised of the Uganda Police, Luzira Prisons, the Kampala Imams’ forum, the Uganda Muslim Broadcasters Forum, the Muslim Teachers Association, the Muslim Widows of Kawempe, assorted Muslim communities in Entebbe, Wakiso, Mukono and Jinja including two orphanages among others.

In a different arrangement, MTN Uganda handed over food items worth Ugx.20million to the Busoga Muslim community.

This was done through the Busoga Kingdom leadership and the Rt. Hon. Speaker of parliament, Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga who thanked MTN for reaching out to the people in Busoga every year under the Telecom’s Ramadan drive.

Apart from supplying food items to the Muslim community, MTN also launched MTNite Calls as a promotional offer for all its clients, including non-muslims to champion the spirit of togetherness during Ramadan.

Customers go 60 free minutes to make calls to MTN Numbers between midnight and 6:00am, once they loaded airtime or bought a voice/data bundle worth Ugx 500 shillings using MTN MoMo or through an agent.