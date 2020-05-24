Jose Chameleone performance on Club Beatz sparks G.O.A.T debate

Who is East Africa’s greatest musician ever? That is a question that we would spend an entire day answering but Joseph Mayanja a.k.a Jose Chameleone gave us more reasons on why he can’t miss on the list after a moving performance during Saturday’s Club Beatz At Home online show.

Over the years, East Africa has produced big stars, musicians that have conquered the world with their talent. Jose Chameleone has been at the top since 1999. He is undoubtedly a music icon in the region.

Away from his songs which are usually filled with emotion as he relays his lyrics connected to the daily life of an ordinary African, his performances have always left debates as several emphasize his greatness.

Saturday night wasn’t any different as the 2021 Kampala Lord Mayor hopeful stepped on stage to perform for his various fans who sat in the comfort of their homes to catch his performance live on Club Pilsener’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Unlike for past performers who performed from the comfort of their living rooms and music studios, Chameleone’s set up was an entire stage with proper lighting. Fenon was indeed ready for a legendary moment.

The sound as well was too good in comparison to other online live shows that we have witnessed so far. You could hear Chameleone breathe, every pull of the guitar strings was crystal clear. Again, Fenon did the most!

Chameleone kicked off his performance with Wale Wale and straight from the word ‘Go’, we knew that if anything, the show wasn’t gonna lack in terms of energy and good vibes.

With his first song, we knew that at the end of his performance, most people would be sweating. No one was left in his seat. You just couldn’t resist standing up and shaking your body as the music doctor gave us an overdose of his music.

Clad in a pink suit, white t-shirt and white sneakers, Chameleone performed several of his songs including Mateeka, Bomboclat, Jamila, Bolingo Ya Nzambe, Badilisha, Valu Valu, and Baliwa. He also showed off some exciting dancing skills.

Weasel performing

Martha Kay couldn’t stay seated as Chameleone performed

Weasel joins Chameleone on stage to perform ‘Bomboclat’

One of the unforgettable moments was when Chameleone’s younger brother Weasel Manizo of the Radio and Weasel crew jumped on stage as they performed their Bomboclat song. The stage wasn’t left the same.

Chameleone also gave a minute’s tribute to the King of Pop Micheal Jackson (RIP) in the middle of his performance. With the trademark MJ hat and the dance strokes, Lord Mayanja had 101% of our attention.

Chameleone as Micheal Jackson

At the end of his performance, social media was already lit up with most viewers awarding Chameleone the ‘Greatest Of All Time’ title. Others drew comparisons with Bobi Wine.

Chameleone's live performance better than that of Bobi wine

but Bobi Wine for Presidency 2021 🎸 — Soldier↪ (@PatohShanqueels) May 23, 2020

Nzembo oyo eza kitoko!! Tika ngayi na bina.



Chameleone. Legend. Why lie? https://t.co/JGTK0YrWRB — Moses Rudende (@rudende) May 24, 2020

You guys!! The name is @JChameleone! They should add us more Chamili! #ClubBeatzAtHome at home should bring him back! 🙌🏿pic.twitter.com/P59aL4p0Gh — Joseph Owino (@JosephOwino) May 23, 2020

But J Chameleon should be put on show in the national museum. Guy is undisputedly alone on some levels https://t.co/822VaoezBZ — Messi’s Left Foot (@AsaphAlvez) May 24, 2020

What do you believe? Is Chameleone indeed the Greatest Of All Time? Watch the full performance below:

