Naava Grey ready to stage concert after COVID-19

A top diva, with all the good songs, but no concert to her name. Asha Naava Zziwa Grey wants to put that description in the past with a concert after all the COVID-19 mess is gone.

Naava Grey came through the ranks after her stint at the Tusker Project Fame. Despite being evicted in the first weeks of the show back in 2008, she chased her dream for stardom until she became one of the top divas in Ugandan music.

Her vocals, songwriting skills, and a cool personality have won her fans from across the world. She has won some awards too and released some music that has exposed her to the international scene.

In 2013, the composed songstress signed a deal with Sony Music Entertainment Africa and Rockstar 4000 Music Entertainment, the first Pan-African entertainment agency.

A heavy CV but her local fans still yearn for one thing – a music concert. During her performance on the Club Beatz At Home online concert on Saturday, Naava revealed that she has plans of holding her own concert.

I have loads and loads of projects being lined up including a big concert. We are just waiting for this whole kind of thing (COVID-19) to and and we can commence (with the concert plans). Naava Grey

Perfect timing? Is it the right time to watch her organize something of her own? We’ll see how that goes. Catch her performance at the Club Beatz concert below:

