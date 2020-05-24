Club Beatz At Home returned on Saturday night for the 2nd episode of Season 2 with moving performances from Naava Grey, Recho Rey, Jose Chameleone, Chozen Blood, and Nutty Neithan.

The show has happened weekly for the last five weeks during the national lockdown as all Ugandans self-quarantine to adhere to governments guidelines in the fight against COVID-19.

As usual, the Club Pilsener sponsored show kicked off at 8:00pm with opening remarks from the beautiful and always jolly Martha Kay. She seemed really excited than usual this time round as she ushered in the first performer, Chozen Blood.

The former Team No Sleep singer first opened up about the rumors that have been spreading regarding his relationship with Winnie Nwagi. He also explained the meaning behind his new song dubbed Sharp Shooter.

Chozen went ahead and performed his songs including Byakyalo, Nebakulabako, Yitayo, Sharp Shooter before the next performer, Nutty Neithan came on.

Neithan was full of vibes as he performed his songs; Binkubye, Omunyo, Bakuwe Kyonywa, Kwata Eccupa and Walk 2 Work. By this time, viewers had already left their seats, we suppose. It was getting fiery.

The show couldn’t get any better as the reigning queen of rap in Uganda Recho Rey stepped next on, spitting her way through with comic lyrics to her songs; Guma Bakunyige, Cheating, and Kiggwa.

Most people had earlier on revealed that it was Naava Grey’s performance that they were waiting for. There she was next in a much calmer mood than the past performers.

For the music she does, the set up tuned suited the moment as she serenaded viewers through her songs; Ninga Omuloge, Soka Lami, Nteredde and Aliba Wange.

On then came the legendary Jose Chameleone whose performance got everybody debating on who the greatest Ugandan artiste ever is. The Leone Island boss had all the vibes.

While performing his hit songs, Chameleone had all the creativity, often adding a few unforgettable moments like than Micheal Jackson tribute. He performed for 30 minutes straight, giving all the energy.

One of the highlights of his performance included being joined by Weasel Manizo as they performed their duet Bomboclat. Nobody saw that coming. We can’t say enough about this episode, we’ll just let you watch it below:

