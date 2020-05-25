Events | News

Bobi Wine and Spice Diana to perform at UNESCO’s #DontGoViral concert

Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine and Spice Diana are set to perform at UNESCO’s ResiliArt #DontGoViral online campaign and concert that is slated to happen later on today while celebrating the Africa Day.

The online campaign and concert’s focus is aimed at fighting against COVID-19 in efforts to counter false information about the novel disease with the Innovation for Policy Foundation in partnership with the French broadcaster France24.

The debate will also focus on the role of artists in fighting the fake news “infodemic,” on the pandemic’s impact on the cultural industries and on the challenges facing the sector in view of the digital transformation underway.

The online show will last 45-minutes and will feature prominent African artists who will include; African American DJ Flex, Jimmy Cliff, Oumou Sangaré, Youssou N’dour, Angélique Kidjo, Chris Martin Coldplay, Femi Kuti, Djimon Hounsou, Baaba Maal, Tiken Jah Fakoly, Khadja Nin, Lénine, Calypso Rose, Aït Menguelet, Hiro, Kassav, Salif Keita, Aston Barret Wailers, Cheick Tidiane Seck.

Today the 25th of may is Africa Day, Join me and other great African artists in #theConcert_in_confinement. In partnership with France24 and the Innovation for Policy Foundation, UNESCO at 4:30 pm to Celebrate this great day.

Bobi Wine

Don’t miss me today On Africa Day, 25 May, join us LIVE for a debate – ResiliArt – and concert on how we can fight COVID-19 and the 'infodemic' triggered by the virus through culture, facts and verified information. The ResiliArt debate will showcase the #DontGoViral campaign, launched by UNESCO and the @i4Policy foundation, to counter false information about COVID-19. Participants will exchange about the role of artists in fighting the fake news “infodemic,” on the pandemic’s impact on the cultural industries and on the challenges facing the sector in view of the digital transformation underway. The debate will be followed by a 45min concert with prominent African artists. This event is organized in partnership with @FRANCE24 and the Innovation for Policy Foundation. Learn more: https://on.unesco.org/2LUor07 #AfricaDay #COVID19 #Coronavirus #Infodemic #ShareInformation #ShareKonwledge #PriorityAfrica #WorldAfricaDay #UNESCO

