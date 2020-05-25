Chameleone confesses to being Weasel’s top fan after Club Beatz show

For those who kept their eyes glued on Saturday’s Club Beatz At Home online show, you must have enjoyed Jose Chameleone and Weasel’s electrifying performance.

The two brothers are believed to be the best of friends in their family and on several occasions, we have seen Chameleone imitating Weasel’s craft and has always complimented him on different interviews.

However, on all of those occasions Chameleone had never admitted to being Weasel’s die-hard fan not until on the Club Beatz At Home concert which went down over the weekend.

After the Mayanja brothers staged a spirit-filled and energetic performance, the Leone Island Music boss was forced to open up on how much he loves, feels, and enjoys Weasel’s ragga vibes.

Through his Instagram the Baliwa singer confessed that he is Weasel’s number one fan in a post he captioned as;

@weasel_manizo I accept am your big bro. Naye Taata am your fan !! You are bad!!!!! Jose Chameleone

Read Also: Jose Chameleone performance on Club Beatz sparks G.O.A.T debate