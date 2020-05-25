Cindy Sanyu and Talent Africa stage moving Boom Party online concert

In a Velvet see-through attire, Cindy Sanyu gave more than just a show as she performed for her fans in the Boom Party online concert experience courtesy of Talent Africa through TAG TV.

In recent weeks, since the lockdown began, we have seen so many artistes perform on live concerts held on their Facebook pages and YouTube channels. We have seen all but Cindy Sanyu.

Before the lockdown, Cindy had held a hugely successful Boom Party concert as her fans flocked and filled up Lugogo Cricket Oval. She became the first female Ugandan artiste to fill up the huge venue.

Cindy performs at the Boom Party concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval

On Sunday night, the Boom Party experience was brought closer to Cindy’s fans who, despite being under quarantine, had a chance to watch their favorite artiste as she performed her hit songs on live band.

Cindy kicked off her performance with her mega banger Ayokyayokya. Straight from the start, we knew we were in for performances from a top diva, one who knows that she knows and is the best in live band performances.

She kept fusing the songs, often adding a few covers in her other hit songs. She gave quite a show as she quickly gave the viewers a feel of different taste of music; from Dancehall, Soca, R&B, you name it. It was a full package.

Talking of the full package, the King Herself has a body and she is never afraid to show it. With a red see-through attire, the gents watching had more than their ears to feed.

Cindy has often claimed that she dresses the way she does to let her thighs be seen because she is aware of several men who book front seats at her shows just to have a closer peak at her body.

If you missed any bit of the show last night, we got you covered:

