Don’t bring her back – Fans warn JK Kazoora on Alicia Bosschic

In recent weeks, Alicia Bosschic has entertained her followers with a few sexually enticing videos. She was given a gig on NBS TV’s Late Chat show but fans don’t want her back.

Just like it is for Fridays and Saturdays, Sunday nights on NBS Television are also party nights as Dave JK Kazoora takes on the NBS Late Chat show on which he hosts several celebrities.

Last night, among the people the legendary TV personality hosted was Iryn Namubiru, Rasta Rob MC, Ziggy Dee, Alicia Bosschic, among others. It was a night of good vibes but some fans weren’t contented with Alicia’s role on the show.

Just like she has always gyrated and sexually stared at the camera in her Facebook Rated 18 live videos, Alicia does the same on the NBS TV show and it seems that’s all she has to offer.

A couple of fans have been pleased with her presence and applaud JK Kazoora for adding her on the team. Others, however, totally disagree and suggest that she adds nothing to show.

Last night, several tweets and comments on Facebook were sent out as fans of the show noted that Alicia is not what is needed on the show.

Ziggy Dee performs with Alicia Bosschic

A one Chantal Ruby a.k.a Duchess of Kyanamukaka caught our eye as she asked JK Kazoora never to bring Alicia back on the show again because she has nothing special to offer.

Btw JK Kazoora tuyambe ,don’t bring this chic again. She adds nothing to the show. Thank you please. Chantal Ruby

Whether Alicia Bosschic returns on the show, or not, it is clear that there are mixed reactions about her role there. We leave this to you; Does she add anything to show? Should the team retain her?

