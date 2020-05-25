End of The Cat Fight | Justine Nameere finally forgives Faridah Nakazibwe

NTV’s Mwasuze Mutya host Faridah Nakazibwe must have celebrated Eid Al-Fitr joyously after her former workmate-turned-foe Justine Nameere peacefully ended their catfight having revealed that she had forgiven her.

The two personalities have for long been at loggerheads since 2016 when Nakazibwe reportedly accused Nameere of using pseudo Facebook accounts to pass on false allegations about her relationship with Umar Ssali.

Since then, the two have been embroiled in endless wrangles that saw them exchange insults.

Recently, Nameere spilled all the details of how Nakazibwe’s ex-lover Umar Ssali fooled her with baseless allegations of how she was sweet-talking him.

The two ended up dragging each other to the Courts of Law but now are said to have settled their disputes. On Sunday evening, Nameere took to her socials to announce how she no longer holds a grudge against Nakazibwe.

Below is Nameere’s statement in full:

Forgiveness is something very creative and goes beyond the existing facts. It recognizes the deeper goodness in people, despite what they have done. There is no forgiveness if one wants punishment. Forgiveness means pardoning and letting go completely! It requires great grace to forgive. To wrong is human, to forgive is divine! The good thing is that the truth is out there! I believe the truth came out because God chose to bring out the truth! The truth sometimes painfully takes long to come to light but FORTUNATELY WHEN THE TRUTH COMES AROUND, IT IS UNSTOPPABLE, IT DEFEATS THE LIES! I feel relieved and I do not hover any ill feelings against anyone. It’s time to move on from this issue that was started by a senseless dishonest person who fooled Faridah Nakazibwe. I forgive you Faridah. Moving forward I hold nothing against you! I instructed my Lawyers to withdraw all the cases that were proceeding against you! HOWEVER I caution you to have the police keep a close watch on yo ex-husband, he seems capable of just so much and I also suggest that you find professional help for the blackmail you suffered and am informed you are still suffering! Apologies for where my anger led me to say some ungodly stuff. For all the pain, torture, torment, losses, depression, direct and indirect suffering that I have gone through since these 100% very false malicious lies were told about me, I leave it all to God! For all the pain and torture that my family and loved ones went through because of this, I leave it all to God as well! God who deals with hearts, who knows the inside of hearts! I leave it all to him. My lovely family, fans, viewers, former workmates, and well-wishers I thank you! I do not take yo love and support for granted! God bless you. Nameere Justine

