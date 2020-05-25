Fatumah Asha excited after recovering hacked socials media accounts

Renown fashion designer Fatumah Nakaziba alias Fatumah Asha is glad to have recovered her Instagram account that was recently hacked by someone she described as a ‘cruel person’.

Having regained access to her account that she has spent time building, Fatumah disclosed how the hacker had deleted several of her nice photos that had garnered her a big following on her IG.

The jolly fashionista has now embarked on collecting most of her deleted photos by requesting whoever has some of her pictures to share them on her WhatsApp number.

We got our account back. My account was hacked by a cruel human who deleted 100s of my pictures. But we are back now. Every pic will be put back may God forgive you hacker. Fatumah Asha

