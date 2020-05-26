The circumstances surrounding Bryan White’s rape, abduction, and sexual assault allegations are taking a whole different direction after one of his former workers Moon Tekisha deleted all the allegations she had pinned against the philanthropist off her socials.

Five days ago, Moon Tekisha, born Tekitendwa Sheila, appeared in an interview on NBS TV UnCut show pinning Bryan White of mistreating them. She also described him as a ‘greedy man’ who tortures women.

In a series of around 4 or more lengthy episodes on her Facebook page, the self-styled queen of hustlers jotted down a number of incidents and whatever she alleged happened at the Bryan White Foundation.

Bryan White’s first accuser Stella Nandawula also refuted the allegations of being tortured by the city moneybag as she revealed that she used to fight with Vivian Mutanda and use the photos of their bruised faces to blackmail Bryan.

We decided to take a scroll through Moon Tekisha’s Facebook page where she would always pour out her rants about the Bryan White Foundation and to our surprise, all the rants had been deleted.

The internet never forgets, however, and we landed on some posts which she shared in various groups as showed in the screenshots below:

