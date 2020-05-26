I made you lie, I am sorry – Stella Nandawula apologizes to mom

Stella Nandawula’s mother appeared in several interviews accusing Bryan White of kidnapping and torturing her daughter a few weeks ago. Nandawula, however, says that she influenced the allegations and asks her mother to forgive her.

For close to a month now, Bryan White has been in the headlines after his former secretaries and workers including Stella Nandawula and Vivian Mutanda accused him of kidnap, torture, rape and drug abuse.

After a spin of events, Stella Nandawula withdrew her allegations as she revealed that whatever was alleged by the other girls and herself was intended to extort money from the city moneybag.

Nandawula, in the interview with Kasuku, reveals that it’s her family that sounded the alarm to CID when they watched the video of her crying out for help.

When the video was released, I didn’t get a chance to speak to my family so when they watched it they contacted an organization that helps women who have experienced domestic violence. They were concerned and thought it was a recent video so they sought help from the organization. Stella Nandawula

Nandawula, however, asks for forgiveness from her mother whom she says raised her as a truthful and honest girl. She apologized for making her mother lie after she appeared on several interviews pinning Bryan White to the numerous allegations.

Mummy, I ask for your forgiveness. I told you things that weren’t true and you said things you didn’t even have proof of just because I told you so but I ask you to forgive me please. Stella Nandawula

