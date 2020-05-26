Juliana Kanyomozi trashes reports linking her baby to first son

According to Juliana Kanyomozi, the rumors that have been circulating on different social media platforms linking her newborn son to Gen. Muhoozi are all false and baseless.

Since introducing her newborn son to the world, Juliana Kanyomozi has been a center of talk with rumors flying around as people try to find out who the father of the baby is.

Baby Taj has already garnered all the praise and criticism even before he makes a couple of months on earth. The latest rumors have been that he could be Gen. Muhoozi’s son.

The first son, according to a Facebook page named “Top Secrets Leaked”, was barred from accessing baby Taj as Juliana reportedly refused Gen. Muhoozi to take a DNA test to confirm whether the son is actually his.

Upon landing on the reports, Juliana Kanyomozi quickly took a screenshot of the statement and shared it across her social media pages as she warned her fans against falling victim to the hoax.

THIS IS A HOAX!!!! Treat it with the contempt it deserves!!!! Thank you. Juliana Kanyomozi

THIS IS A HOAX!!!! Treat it with the contempt it deserves!!!! Thank you. pic.twitter.com/wtjKPaZ2ou — JULIANA KANYOMOZI (@JKanyomozi) May 26, 2020

