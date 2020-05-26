Kasuku laments over lost iPhone, vows to deal with thief traditionally

Spark TV and Dembe FM presenter Isaac Katende alias Kasuku is in worry of his private information leaking after his brand new mobile phone went missing over the weekend.

The outspoken media personality opened up about the loss of his phone that was gifted to him by embattled city moneybag Bryan White while presenting on KFM.

The presenter who was not certain of where exactly, between his home and NTV premises, his phone got lost from, disclosed how he was in search for it using technology.

He also maintained that if he fails to find it with the white man’s technology, he will deal with the thief or anybody who picked it traditionally.

If it fails technologically, I will deal with the thief traditionally, or whoever picked it, I will deal with him traditionally also. Kasuku

The good news, however, is that today morning he revealed how glad he was after he had been gifted with another phone from a very close friend of his.

Even though he was gifted with a brand new one, he still sounded to be in fear of his videos and photos in his old iPhone leaking as he disclosed how he had forgotten his passwords that would help him trace back his old data.

