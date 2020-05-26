Salvado’s wife Daphine Frankstock heavy with child

Local comedian Patrick Salvado Idringi is set to welcome a third child into his family after it was revealed to us on Monday night that his wife Daphine Frankstock is heavy with child.

During the lockdown, we have seen over 5 celebrities welcoming bouncing babies with Juliana Kanyomozi taking the top spot after surprising the world with the way she kept her pregnancy a secret.

Patrick Salvado’s wife Daphne Frankstock might have wanted to follow Juliana’s footsteps but her bubble was burst last night during an interview on NBS TV’s UnCut show.

During the interview which the comedian had with Lord Kaiyz, he spilled the beans as they closed the interview with the interviewer asking whether Salvado’s wife wants to do a ‘Juliana’.

Daphine Frankstock and Patrick Salvado

A Juliana, in today’s terms in relation to Juliana Kanyomozi, is when a woman conceives, goes through her pregnancy and finally gives birth without anyone especially the media knowing about it.

It so turns out that Daphine won’t have that chance anymore but we congratulate the family and wish them a safe delivery whenever that time comes.

The couple, who had a glamorous Kwanjula in June 2019, have two children; a girl and a boy. Baby number three is on the way and we can’t imagine the joy spreading within the home.

Read Also: PICTORIAL | Joy happiness and glamour at Salvado and Daphine’s Kwanjula