Your shoes are too big to fit anyone else – Zari eulogizes late husband Ivan

Today marks exactly 3 years since socialite and businesswoman Zari Hassan’s husband and Rich Gang group boss Ivan Semwanga was laid to rest in Kayunga, Uganda.

In commemoration of her late husband, the mother of five took to her socials and penned down a heartfelt message praising her deceased hubby as she branded him as the G.O.A.T of all socialites in Uganda and South Africa.

The sweet and strong-worded letter, saw Zari describe Semwanga as the ‘UN office of all socialites’ after she had disclosed that ever since he passed on, life has never been the same.

She wrote about how December, the month that was usually known by many Ugandans as the month of popping bottles and having fun changed as those whom he left in his crew are just clowns and only chase after clout.

The SA-based Ugandan socialite concluded her post further stinging other socialites as she noted that Semwanga’s shoes are too big for any other socialite to walk in to-date.

You still the G.O.A.T even after 3 years of your passing. The game has never been the same since you left, December’s are no longer the same, obubalaza here in SA ain’t the same, pop bottle games not the same, your giving heart was never matched. You were the ‘UN office for all’. Everyone else is just clowning or chasing clout. Your shoes are too big to fit/fill. Continue resting in peace champ, 3 years already but it seems like yesterday. We love you and miss you always Zari Hassan

