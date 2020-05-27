Bobi Wine is past the stage of being compared to local artistes – OS Suna

White House Music Entertainment boss Omulangira Suna came out clean on reports that he was disappointed in Bobi Wine when he did not applaud him for starting online shows after he held a successful Ensassage Mu Nyumba concert a fortnight ago.

After Nubian Li and Bobi Wine’s online concert, Omulangira Suna alias OS Suna was quoted bragging how he is the pioneer of online concerts and went on to request to be credited.

While speaking in an interview with Spark TV, OS retracted his statements when he asked reporters to stop comparing Bobi Wine to any other local artist.

He went ahead to state that Bobi Wine is past the stage of being compared to other artistes noting that when it comes to fame, he is like a monster and fellow local musicians can’t handle him anymore.

OS Suna further likened comparing Bobi Wine to other local musicians as to a person weighing a rabbit to an elephant and asking which of the two is heavier.

Ugandan media houses or journalists stop comparing Bobi Wine to any local artist. He is past that stage of just being a mere artist like others. When it comes to fame he is like a monster because we can’t handle him anymore. He is at a greater level than the rest of us. In fact, when you compare him to any musician in the country, you seem as if someone weighing a rabbit and an elephant OS Suna

I can never compare myself to Bobi Wine neither did I ask him to credit me for starting online shows – Omulangira Ssuuna#LiveWireUpdates pic.twitter.com/yEsHNntacj — SPARK TV (@sparktvuganda) May 26, 2020

Read Also: “I deserve the credit for starting online concerts” – OS Suna