Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyangulanyi alias Bobi Wine believes that if he had a friendly chat with the Head of State about Uganda’s arts industry, he would ask him to stop despising it.

The Kyarenga singer made his opinion known after he was asked what he would request the president to do for the arts industry if he had an opportunity to have a friendly chat with him.

While speaking to NBS TV’s Cinema Blitz show host Kwezi Patrick, Bobi Wine noted that he would request the president to value artists’ reasoning because they also have developmental ideologies and brains that can help the nation.

Bobi Wine opened up about his request to the president to value artists quoting the last speech he saw him despise the arts industry in one of his addresses.

The Fire Base Crew boss went on to reveal how he would actually assist him to become a better artist than who he is at the moment before adding that he is equally talented as well.

The last time I saw president Museveni talk about art, he was despising it. Although I saw him sing a song. So, if I got the opportunity to have a friendly chat with him, I would tell him Mr. President even artists have brains and ideas. Actually, I could even assist him become a better artist than what he is currently. He is a good artist but I would make him much better. Bobi Wine

VIDEO: Don't miss an exclusive interview on the future of the film industry in Uganda featuring Bobi Wine tomorrow Wednesday, May 27th, 2020 at 3:00 pm. #NBSUpdates Kwezi Patrick Posted by NBS Television on Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Read Also: “If you want to compete musically it should be fair play”- Bobi to Sevo