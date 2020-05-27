Amazing news coming through reveals that the Rt. Hon. Speaker of the Parliament of Uganda, Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga, has tasked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to repatriate singer Eddy Kenzo.

Through a series of tweets on her Twitter account, Rebecca Kadaga called upon the ministry to work hand-in-hand with Uganda’s mission in Abuja to offer Eddy Kenzo consular services so that he can return home.

Rebecca Kadaga made the decision after she disclosed how she had received a phone call from the Big Talent boss revealing how he is in dire straits having spent whatever he had on him.

The speaker went ahead to task the ministry to also foot his bills that he has so far spent for the two months he has been stuck in Cote d’Ivoire since the lockdown directive was put in place.

I call upon the Ministry of Foreign Affairs @mofaug, working through our Mission in #Abuja to offer him consular services so that he can be assisted to return home; but to also meet his bills. — Rebecca Alitwaala Kadaga (@RebeccaKadagaUG) May 27, 2020

She also promised to engage the Head of State about the Eddy Kenzo’s situation so that he can be assisted in a quick way reasoning that his condition seems to be worse since he is in a French speaking nation that makes his life more difficult due to language barrier.

I will be informing H.E. @KagutaMuseveni about this matter so that he can be assisted. For him its even worse bse he is in a French speaking country. Life is not as easy as it would be if he was in an English-speaking country where he could talk with people and get assistance. — Rebecca Alitwaala Kadaga (@RebeccaKadagaUG) May 27, 2020

