The stage is set and all we are waiting for is a showdown from some of the finest performers on the African continent as Mafikizolo joins Cindy Sanyu, Kenneth Mugabi, Pallaso and Navio on the Club Beatz At Home FINALE!

For the final show, Club Beatz At Home online concert will have South Africa’s Mafikizolo as they serenade viewers with their sweet music and moving performances.

Mafikizolo is a South African singing duo consisting of Theo Kgosinkwe and Nhlanhla Nciza. They are multiple times winners of the South African Music Awards, including the awards for Best Duo or Group of the Year.

They will be joined by Uganda’s finest performers in the King Herself Cindy Sanyu and Kenneth Mugabi. These two have earned themselves titles as the finest live band performers and we can’t wait to watch what they have to offer.

Team Good Music CEO Pius Mayanja a.k.a Pallaso and celebrated rapper Navio seal the list of performers as Martha Kay returns to ask the tough questions yet again.

Pallaso performing

If you’ve watched the past five episodes, you know you shouldn’t miss out on the FINALE.

The Club Pilsener sponsored show starts at 8:00pm on Saturday. You can catch the show live on Club Pilsener’s official Facebook page and YouTube channel.

