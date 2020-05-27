Two songs have so far failed, change the writer – King Saha strikes again

KingsLove Music boss Mansur Ssemanda alias King Saha has again sparked reactions on his social media accounts after he posted a cheeky statement that seemed to be hitting hard at Bebe Cool.

The Mpa Love singer who indirectly attacked his nemesis wrote advising him to change his songwriter after hinting on how he has so far released two songs but none of them has yet worked out.

Enyimba 2 naye zzona zziganye. Change the writer King Saha

"Enyimba 2" naye zzona zziganye.🤣🤣.Change that writer Posted by King Saha on Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Upon posting the statement, his followers were quick to drag in Bebe Cool’s name following their previous heated social media war that Bebe Cool started early at the start of the year when he accused him of being a drug addict.

Since that day, King Saha lost his cool and respect for the Gagamel Entertainment C.E.O. At the moment the two don’t see eye-to-eye.

Read Also: King Saha and Karole Kasita shine as Sam Principal debuts on Club Beatz Season 2