We are now good friends – Pallaso opens up on relationship with Kasuku

Pallaso has now survived 6 years in the Ugandan music industry since his return from America. His initial rise to fame must’ve fluffed a few feathers including Kasuku’s but the singer reveals that they’re now good friends.

Upon his return to Uganda in 2014, after 10 years of hustling in the USA, Pius Mayanja a.k.a Pallaso immediately formed a huge music force of the Team No Sleep camp with Sheebah Karungi, AK47 and other members.

You would that for him, fame was instant with his vast talent and the dedicated work of the TNS management led by Jeff Kiwa. Several hit songs, awards won and controversial twists before Pallaso eventually left TNS.

To-date, Pallaso has remained relevant in the music industry releasing several bangers with an ever-growing fan base. He is a force to reckon but with the fame came a few critics who he claims slowed the process for him.

Kasuku a.k.a Kuku Wazabanga, real name Isaac Katende, is one of the most renown journalists in the entertainment business. His unapologetic way of dissecting matters and heavy criticism on most artistes had made him popular.

Kasuku

Pallaso reveals that Kasuku is one of the people who never believed in his talent straight from the word ‘Go’. The singer notes that Kasuku used to bash his music for no good reason.

The singer during an interview on a local station emphasized that he has proved all his critics wrong overtime and Kasuku is even his friend today.

Kasuku was among the people who used to bash my music for reasons only known to themselves but I proved to them that I am here to stay and now we are good friends. Pallaso

Good to know they’re friends now. No love lost!

