Buka Chimey to stage own lockdown online music concert

Buka Chimey, real names Musolo David has announced that he is going to be staging his own Live Music Concert this Sunday for his various fans who have kept asking him for one.

With energetic and successful music shows which he has held in the past few years, Chimey’s music and career have both grown. With the whole nation being under lockdown, he is set to put up an online music concert.

The Beer After Beer singer made the big announcement through his social media platforms. He now adds his name to a several other musicians who have so far staged live online concerts during the lockdown.

Buka Chimey

Gearing up for the LOCKDOWN LIVE ONLINE SHOW feat. a live performance from Buka Chimey & the Band. Date: 31st/May/2020. Venue: YouTube & Facebook. Buka Chimey | Facebook

The show will be streamed live on Buka Chimey’s official Facebook page and YouTube channel on Sunday (31st May) starting 8:00pm. Book a date with one of the talented rising stars.

Read Also: Cindy Sanyu and Talent Africa stage moving Boom Party online concert