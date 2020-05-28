Abtex and Mathias Walukaga are ‘Puppies’ – Frank Gashumba slams

Renown social-political activist Frank Gashumba threw jibes at Kadongo Kamu singer Mathias Walukaga and events promoter Abby Musinguzi alias Abtex when he nicknamed them ‘Puppies’.

Gashumba slammed the pair following their arrested by Police after a peaceful demonstration which they held to march to his home in protest against the words he exchanged with the Katikiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga.

Gashumba fired at Walukagga and Abitex during a press conference in which he warned the Katikiro of Buganda to stop attacking him through pseudo Facebook accounts threatening how he is ready to spill more bitter information about him.

Frank Gashumba asekeredde Abitex ne Walukagga mbu bubwa buto:my Cold War with Katikiro is still boiling let him not try me because I still have alot to spill Posted by Trending Showbiz Uganda. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Gashumba’s exchange with Abtex and Walukaga comes after three weeks since he labeled music critics Eddie Sendi and Jenkins Mukasa as ‘Simcard’ and ‘Hippopotamus’ respectively.

