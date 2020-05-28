Artists petition Gender Minister for a fund to support Creative Industries

Artists under their civil society umbrella organization, the National Culture Forum (NCF), petitioned the Minister for Gender and Culture to establish a fund to support the recovery of Culture and Creative Industries (CCI) for the period during and post COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the letter seen by this website, the fund is required to stimulate creativity and production, support CCI enterprises to rebound, expand market platforms including digital, develop skills of practitioners, and thereby grow the capacity to generate government revenue.

The petition that was signed by arts domain leaders Mariam Ndagire, Joanita Kawalya, Wisdom Gideon Kaye included; music, film, visual art, fashion, comedy, literature, and book publishing among others.

Artists noted that Culture and Creative Industries were contributing 3% of the GDP and providing employment to hundreds of thousands of young people in both professional and non- professional roles.

Due to the novel COVID-19 control measures, the creative industries were grossly affected as the sector faced risking the future of businesses, employment, and government revenue.

The petition furthermore noted that incomes from royalties have dwindled on account of noncompliance by broadcasters, education institutions and other users of copyrighted products.

There has been rapid growth of online piracy without a private copy levy to ensure that users of gadgets pay royalties for the free downloads of music, film, art and books.

Below is the letter in full:

