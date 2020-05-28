Bryan White accused of impregnating 17-year-old Leticia Nabulime

The allegations pinning city socialite Brian Kirumira alias Bryan White on matters of sexual assault, rape, and abduction continue to deepen after fresh claims emerged revealing how he impregnated 17-year-old Leticia Nabulime.

The fresh reports come in after Nabulime’s mother identified as Namirembe Joyce together with her daughter appeared in an interview on NBS TV’s UnCut show asserting how she was used, impregnated, and dumped by Bryan White.

According to Nabulime’s explanation, the incident happened when Bryan organized a party at his Foundation. While she took a stroll around the troubled philanthropist’s home, her drink was mixed with other alcoholic drinks.

She then returned and just continued sipping on her drink but when she woke up the next morning, she found herself in Bryan White’s bed. She stressed that she clearly saw Bryan having unprotected sex with multiple girls during the night.

Nabulime furthermore stated how Bryan White confirmed to her mother that he had slept with her but denied the pregnancy noting that Nabulime could have eloped with someone else at the Foundation.

Nabulime and her mother called upon authorities to intervene in their matters as they seek justice for all the things that Bryan made them go through.

Watch the interview below as they Nabulime explained her story about Bryan White:

