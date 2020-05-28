Dembe FM’s Shafiq Kayima brands Pastor Mondo a ‘bank of sickness’

Dembe FM and Spark TV Twezimbe show presenter Hajji Shafiq Kayima has described city Pastor Franklin Mondo Mugisha as a ‘bank of sickness’.

This follows a trending video on social media in which Pastor Mondo Mugisha lambasted bodybuilders of being nothing doers but people who only mind about sex all the time.

The muscular Nation Media Group presenter described the leader of Empowerment Christian Prayer Center International ministries as a bank of sickness while stressing how the renown city pastor had no moral authority to talk about gym basing on his body weight.

Pastor Mondo Mugisha working out

When the topic was tabled on the Spark TV morning show, Kayima who is widely known to be an ardent gym visitor lost his cool and angrily fired back at Pastor Mondo before leaving the show.

Pastor Mondo has no moral authority to talk about the gym. He is just a ‘bank of sickness’. In fact, people who hit the gym are not broke as he claims. Take a look at the likes of American movie actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and others. Shafiq Kayima

Pastor Mondo has no moral authority to talk about the gym. He is just a 'bank of sickness' – Shafick Kayima responds to the trending pastor on allegations that guys who go to the gym are broke#Twezimbe

Hajji Shafiq Kayima’s response comes after a number of social media users shared mixed reviews about Pastor Mondo’s remarks about bodybuilders as most of them criticized him for speaking negative about people who hit the gym for long hours.

