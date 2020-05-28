Rising songstress Aida ‘Destiny’ Nsonga drops the visuals for her new song titled Ayaya. The love song is already receiving massive airplay and is available on all streaming sites.

Destiny is not so exposed as yet but has already released a couple of songs including Ali Wa, Kanjooge and Makanika. All her songs have enjoyed relative airplay on national media.

Still on the rise, Destiny has already performed on the big stages around town. She was a featured artist on the main stage of Kampala’s Fete de la Musique concert.

Her latest release dubbed Ayaya (produced by Spot) is an Afro-beats/Dancehall club tune with a catchy hook that works in any language.

The quality visuals were directed by St. Jude Nyanja. The video features imaginative choreography, costumes and set design, with Destiny acting as an inmate, driven mad by love, at a mental hospital.

