Sheebah shows off beautifully toned body after 30 day workout (VIDEO)

With less to do after music concerts were banned, Sheebah Karungi channeled her time and energy into workouts with a 90 days plan. 30 days in, she has already noted some positive changes on her body.

The COVID-19 lockdown gave a few people some time away from their busy schedules and how you have used that free time so far determines your near future.

For Sheebah Karungi, she invested the time in having more rest and working on her body. If you remember, a few weeks ago she showed off her curves with photos that circulated on the internet showing her grown hips and booty.

Today morning, she shared a video after a tough workout as she danced to Ragga Dee’s song Empeta. It’s clear to see how more toned her body is now and she is happy with how much she has achieved in the first thirty days.

What have you done to keep fit during the lockdown?

Read Also: “You can join Etania and be my co-wife” – Sheebah claps back at fan