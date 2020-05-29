7 Years later, Brick & Lace reunite to perform on Talent Africa’s Jam Fest

Jamaican music duo Brick & Lace separated over seven years ago. They now reunite to give Ugandans a show to remember on Talent Africa’s TAG TV Jam Fest slated for Sunday.

The special Dancehall infused edition will feature the reunion of Jamaican born musical duo Brick & Lace comprised of sisters Nailah and Nyanda Thorbourne.

After massive success from 2006 to 2013 the duo who were signed to Akon’s Konvict Live label toured extensively in Africa, North America, Europe and the Caribbean with their smash hit singles Love is Wicked, Never Never, Bad to di Bone and many more.

In 2013 they split to pursue solo careers which have also been equally successful. For the first time in 7 years, the sisters will come together for one of their first performances dedicated to their fans in Uganda & East Africa.

TAG TV Jam Fest (Volume 1) is hosted by the DJ Naselow Da Don and features performances from some of Uganda’s leading Dancehall artists like Nutty Neithan, Beenie Gunter, Vampino and Weasel. The show also features the Party Pipo dance crew who plan to help turn up the vibe in your home.

The highly anticipated online event will be broadcasted live on Talent Africa’s YouTube channel and Facebook page starting 7:30pm on Sunday 31st May.

