Emolsa Haasacha is known to make loud statements with his sense of style that many have described as “weird” although it’s fascinating and creative since he tends to put Pablo Picasso’s statement “Everything you can imagine is real” in his artistic creations.

Not only is Emolsa known for his eccentricity, he is a model scout and creative director behind Emolsam DNA along Isingoma Leumas Sam, the creative duo behind some of the unique crafts or projects such as the visuals of the popular jam Sunday by Deejays Slick stuart and Roja featuring Allan Toniks, among others.

Emolsa is also rumored to have been the brains behind the underwater experience at the Pearl of Africa Fashion Awards that had models walk in water.

He’s one of the highly respected fashionistas who has many on their toes because he dares to strike uniquely different every time when he goes out either for an occasion or for any other business.

He has made appearances at the top fashion-inspired events like Blankets and Wine, Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards, usually dressed in creatively designed eccentric wear.

Bruce Garrabrandt says that, “Creativity isn’t waiting for the perfect moment. It fashions its own perfect moments out of ordinary ones.” Well, fashion darer Emolsa Haasacha decides to play with a trash bag and recycles it to make a fashion statement as he states; “TRASH BAG RECYCLING”

On this, Emolsa is conserving mother nature in this COVID-19 situation while transforming a trash bag into wearable masterpiece.

(Compiled with the help of Sheilla Clara, a Fashion and Entertainment Lover)

