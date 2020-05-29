Giovanni Kiyingi shares lively animated ‘Kama Dudu’ visuals

Ugandan multi-instrumentalist, folk singer and songwriter Giovanni Kremer Kiyingi has released the visuals to his latest track titled Kama Dudu as he re-brands from a festival and academic artist to a commercial musician.

Kama Dudu comes off his 4 song EP titled ‘Chengi’ that will soon be hitting the Ugandan airwaves as he plans to penetrate the local market since his last release of the ‘Amakondere’ and ‘Joy of Africa’ albums in 2016 and 2010 respectively.

Kama Dudu is a track where Kiyingi blends Swahili and English quite perfectly. He passes on the feel-good vibes in a calm manner whilst advising everyone not to be strained by the situation that the world is facing currently.

To many, Kiyingi is a new act but for those interested in modern folklore, he has been doing music for the last 10 years, He has been mainly a festival artist who has performed at several festivals across the globe.

He is popularly remembered as one of the artists who welcomed Pope Francis to Uganda at Kololo Airstrip on 27th November 2015.

The new audio was produced by EKA Music whereas the animated rib-tickling visuals were produced by THOS3THATKNOW. Enjoy the video below:

