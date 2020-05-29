Ugandan-UK based Afro-Dancehall/Reggae singer Spilla Don, real name Steven Kasako, has bounced back to claim his position on the local entertainment scene after the release of his latest track dubbed Nzikiriza.

Nzikiriza is a local Luganda word translated to mean ‘Accept or Embrace Me’. On the reggae love track, Spilla Don confesses his fond feelings to his lover promising to stick with her in all situations of life as he pleads for the girlfriend to do the same.

While watching the visuals, Spilla Don is seen having a light moment with the love of his life at the beautiful shores of a water-body, having a stroll while holding each other, hand-in-hand.

The video furthermore shows the pair sharing amazing memories while walking down the aisle as well as spending some quality time together.

The audio was done by Shidy Beats whereas the brand new video was shot and directed by zyga Phix.

However, it should be remembered that early in 2014-2015, Spilla Don who is under DJ Janny P’s Janny Media released a collabo with Lydia Jazmine dubbed Confrontation before he took a musical break. Enjoy the visuals below.

