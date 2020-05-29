Vyper Ranking set to hold epic ‘lockdown Vybration’ online music concert

Reggae/Ragga Dancehall singer Vyper Ranking, real name Ayiire Saddam, is out to challenge fellow dancehall artists as he is set to hold an epic online concert he titled ‘Lockdown Vybration’ tonight.

Vyper Ranking who is known for having churned out a number of dancehall songs that make revelers go crazy in night hangouts, promised to put a never seen before lockdown performance during the show.

While speaking to this website, he promised that the levels of energy, free-styling, and art maturity to be exposed will possibly send all other Dancehall artists in fear of staging their own online concerts.

Th Ekyenge breakthrough singer made the announcement of staging his own online concert through his socials after overwhelming demand from the public who yearned to witness his craft.

Nze Nkigadde!!! DUE TO PUBLIC DEMAND. It’s Gonna Be A Vibration. Vyper Ranking

Popularly known for his optimistic spirit of his lyrics, as well as hit songs such as Tebimala featuring Cindy, Kiriza, Munyingo, Kululwo, Yelyamu, and Go Down featuring Voltage Music, Vyper vowed to leave no stone unturned.

