Cindy Sanyu’s ‘baby bump’ surprises Club Beatz At Home viewers

Behold! The Kingdom is soon to have a heir/heiress because the King is heavy with child. Cindy Sanyu couldn’t hide much as her baby bump showed during the Club Beatz At Home finale on Saturday night.

Recent weeks since the lockdown began have seen several celebrities welcome babies including the most surprising one, Juliana Kanyomozi who welcomed baby Taj.

Even though it might take a little longer, Cindy Sanyu seems ready to join the nakawere brigade according to the signs that we noticed on her always fit and sexy body during Saturday’s Club Beatz AT Home online concert.

Cindy Sanyu and her boyfriend Joel Okuyo Atiku Prynce

During the star-studded show that had everyone watching eagerly, Cindy’s stomach area had an irregular bulge, more like a baby bump and not even her sassy outfit could disguise the moment.

Immediately, the comment section of Club Pilsener’s Facebook page where the show was broadcasted live had people pointing out how the King Herself had another life in her tummy.

In March, Cindy’s fans The Cindycates gave a stern warning to her boyfriend Prynce Joel Okuyo never to hurt their queen or face it rough. Seems like the tough guy took more than a warning.

Congratulations are in order to Cindy and the Cindycates!

