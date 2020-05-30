Clad in all-white, Lydia Jazmine, Irene Ntale and Lilian Mbabazi appeared out of the blue onto the stage to give a powerful performance on the Club Beatz At Home online concert finale.

By 8PM on Saturday 30th May 2020, most social media users were locked in on Club Pilsener’s official Facebook page and YouTube channel to catch the final show of the Club Beatz At Home concert.

It had been announced earlier in the week that the finale was to have surprise performances and everyone must have kept guessing till the show started.

South Africa’s Mafikizolo, Cindy Sanyu, Pallaso, Navio, and Kenneth Mugabi were all gearing towards putting up extraordinary performances on the night and they indeed gave their all.

Who was to be the surprise act though? Everyone kept guessing. Little did anyone even think of Irene Ntale, Lydia Jazmine and Lilian Mbabazi returning to the show on which they had performed in earlier episodes.

Irene Ntale performed on the first Club Beatz At Home episode

And in a flash, there they were…clad in all-white like the angels, singing with beautiful melodious voices, like the angels still. Boy oh boy, that moment had everyone in awe!

A serenading performance – with each of them showing off how vocally blessed they are – Irene Ntale, Lilian Mbabazi and Lydia Jazmine gave the Club Beatz At Home a beautiful send off.

If you missed, worry not. We got you covered:

