Rickman unhappy with Ugandan radio for overplaying Wizkid’s music

Bango hit singer Derrick Ddungu alias Rickman Manrick is unhappy with one of Uganda’s radio station for overplaying Wizkid’s music.

Rickman who recently came out and revealed how he dreamt abou recording a collabo with multi-award winning Canadian rapper, Aubrey ‘Drake’ Graham expressed his disappointment through his Twitter account wondering if it was the Nigerian acts birthday.

He went ahead to stress that at a certain point he was forced to even think that it was Nigeria’s Independence Day.

Am listening to a Ugandan radio but you might think it’s wizkid’s birthday and the Nigerian Independence Day 😶 — Rickman Manrick (@RickmanManrick) May 29, 2020

After listening to about seven Wizkid’s non-stop singles, he was forced to switch to another station as he couldn’t stand the disrespect and felt home while grooving to Ugandan music.

About 7 wizkid singles no features and maybe 3 features that’s like 20mins then a 10second snippet of @YkeeBenda mr incredible then more minutes of “afrobeat” a 3second intro of @FFameica I couldn’t stand the disrespect I just switched to another station and I felt home.Ug-ziki https://t.co/t4pGupRM90 — Rickman Manrick (@RickmanManrick) May 29, 2020

